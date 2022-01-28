Watch: Man plays flute while raven sings along; this adorable video will make your day

The caption of the 19-second clip reads 'A man playing a flute while his raven sings along with him.'

The internet is filled with adorable videos of ravens. Members of the corvid family, these black birds are some of the most intelligent creatures around and frequently amaze social media users with their amazing feats.

In a video that went viral on the internet recently, a raven was seen singing along while a man played the flute. The video of the musical session went viral on social media and has left users stunned.

The caption of the 19-second clip reads “A man playing a flute while his raven sings along with him.” No details were given about when and where the clip was shot.

The video shows a man playing the flute, while the raven sings perfectly in sync with the tune.

Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared on social media site Reddit today, 28 January. It has received over 32,000 upvotes till now.

Many users called the clip “adorable”. Others wished that they were friends with a raven like the one in the video. Some internet users even posted that they would pay to attend a concert featuring the musical duo.

In another video went viral last year, a pet raven followed every command of its owner, including fetching his glove and bringing him snow.

The video was shared by ViralHog in December 2021. The clip was filmed in Russia and has been viewed over 39,000 times on Instagram till date.

Watch the clip here

According to the Daily Mail, the owner of the raven, Alexander Sergeevich, said that the bird can understand up to 30 commands. Named Gosha, the 20-month-old raven was seen following Sergeevich’s commands without a fuss and kissing him on the cheek with its beak.

Social media users were impressed by the clip and several people asked where they could find such a bird. Others were stunned by the training that must have gone into making the bird follow complex commands.

