Watch: Man performs CPR on dog after it collapses near park, heart-warming video goes viral

A heart-warming video is currently going viral where a man was recorded performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a dog to save its life. This incident happened outside a park in Los Angeles, California when a stranger passing by came forward to save the life of a dog who had collapsed on the road.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called bestfetchdogdad which soon went viral. “Here is the trimmed down version without music! I had no idea it was being filmed until the end,” read the caption of the video.

From Instagram, the video was later reshared on Twitter by a page called Goodable. In the video, the stranger, who has been identified as Jay, can be seen pressing the chest of a 9-year-old boxer named Stone, who lays still on a sidewalk.

The 46-second clip that has been recorded by an onlooker captures the moment where the dog wasn’t breathing. Jay, who is performing CPR, is seen trying his best to resuscitate it. After performing CPR on the boxer, Jay also gives mouth to mouth breathing. A few minutes later, the dog finally wriggles a bit and starts breathing slowly.

As soon as the canine regained consciousness, everyone around the dog and Jay were happy and gave out a loud cheer.

Watch the video here:

This man was out for a walk when he noticed a dog had collapsed on the sidewalk. He ran up, performed CPR, and saved the dog's life.#Humanity ❤️🐶 pic.twitter.com/tCKkyzKwNe — Goodable (@Goodable) January 29, 2022



Since being shared on social media, the video has collected more than 7,000 likes and is still counting. Many users called the man a hero while others lauded Jay for his apt thinking and behaviour. There were a few who expressed their concern over the short leash that was tied to the bike of the owner.

This is not the first time when such an incident has happened. Earlier in December 2021, a video from Tamil Nadu made headlines after a man was recorded reviving a collapsed monkey by administering CPR.

As per reports, the man was an ambulance driver, who was returning home when he spotted the monkey hanging from a tree. He immediately got out of the ambulance and performed CPR on the animal. After about a minute, the monkey began responding to his immediate help. However, the monkey died a few days later due to its injuries.

