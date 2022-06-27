Watch: Man dressed as Boris Johnson entertains crowd during England vs New Zealand cricket match

The clip captures the moment when the man is being chased by the rest of his friends, all in police uniforms along the boundary of the field

During the second day of the third and final Test match between England and New Zealand, a man dressed as British prime minister Boris Johnson entertained cricket fans in the stadium while being chased down by men who were also dressed as police officers.

The incident took place at England’s Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The video taken in the stands shows a man dressed as Johnson, wearing a blonde wig, a white shirt with “Please Vote Boris 4 No. 10” on the back along with a blue tie.

The clip captures the moment when the man is being chased by the rest of his friends, all in police uniforms along the edge of the boundary. Spectators at the stadium found it amusing as all can be heard cheering.

Watch the video here:

Boris Johnson being chased by a group of policemen 😂😂😂 📹 @turpinmodernist #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9R7lW2TUu9 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 25, 2022

So far, it has garnered close to five lakh views and thousands of likes and comments. One user on Twitter said “Can't be the real Boris Johnson. The police are making an effort to catch him.” Others flooded the comment section with laughing emojis and termed the video as amazing as well as brilliant.

According to the Mirror, the distraction during the match was a clear reference to the Partygate scandal, where Johnson became the first sitting prime minister to have broken the law.

During peak of the pandemic, 12 different parties were conducted at 10 Downing Street and Whitehall, the Metropolitan Police recorded. Reports also suggest that Johnson is said to have attended six of them. He is being charged with a fine over his birthday party, which is said to have been held at his residence in June 2020.

Earlier this month, Johnson was able to secure enough votes to survive the no-confidence motion by a large rebel faction of the Conservative party.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.