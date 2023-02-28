Lima: Of all the things that you might imagine finding in a person’s backpack, the last thing you would expect to see is the mummified remains of a prehistoric person. So you can imagine the shock when that is exactly what greeted the eyes of Peruvian authorities during their usual patrol.

Mummy in a backpack

Peruvian authorities Monday reported the discovery of a pre-Hispanic mummy, which is between 600 to 800 years old, in the backpack of a delivery man in Puno, which is adjacent to Bolivia.

Peruvian police were doing routine patrol on Saturday, when they found three men consuming alcoholic beverages, with one of the men carrying a ‘delivery” box from the company ‘Pedidos Already’.

It’s the last thing you’d want a delivery driver to bring: a mummified corpse in a cooler bag. But when police in Peru made the discovery and questioned the owner, the story only got stranger ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/9ATZjjjL9y — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) February 27, 2023

On closer inspection, the cops found human remains in a foetal position and soft tissues with characteristics corresponding to a mummy. They relayed the findings to the Public Ministry and the Ministry of Culture.

National cultural asset of country

A report by EFE mentioned the culture ministry, in a statement saying the remains are classified as national cultural asset of the country. The mummified adult man is presumably from the eastern area of Puno and would be over 45 years old and of an approximate height of around 5 feet.

They added that the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Puno “verified the authenticity of the pre-Hispanic cultural property” with a chronology of approximately 600 and 800 years.

Man claims it is his father's mummy

The man with the backpack, as per a report in El Comercio has claimed that the mummy was kept at his mum and dad's house and that he took it out so that it could be seen by his friends in the neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, following the discovery the ministry has called the population to defend and protect cultural heritage and communicate any such findings to relevant authorities.

