Watch: Man breaks skysurfing record by doing 160 helicopter spins above pyramids of Giza

Most of us get petrified by just watching videos of sky diving and people performing acrobatic maneuvers of jumping from an aircraft. However, for US based KĒBĒ Keith Edward Snyder, skysurfing is simply a piece of cake.

Snyder has won many national championships in sky surfing and is well known for his skills. The sky surfer employs a unique technique of strapping a board to his feet and surfing in the air. He is also known for spinning in the air with the board locked to his feet.

Having won several championships before, Snyder decided to attempt a record for most helicopter spins while surfing. The skysurfing enthusiast chose the pyramids of Giza as his backdrop and jumped from a height of 13,500 feet, attempting to win a world record on 1 November this year.

His successful attempt the record in Cairo, Egypt, was shared on Instagram on the official page of Guinness World Records. The skysurfer created a new world record with his spectacular performance.

The video was shared with the caption, ‘Intense skysurfing helicopter spins above the pyramids of Egypt with KĒBĒ Keith Edward Snyder (USA)'. Since it was first shared, the clip has garnered over 34,000 views.

In the clip, Snyder can be seen spinning while skysurfing. The man broke the record by completing a total of 160 mesmerizing spins in the air.

The skysurfing enthusiast also shared his experience in the video. He said that a large blast of air hits a person while spinning and controlling the board while spinning becomes an achievement in itself.

Snyder’s epic attempt was however not easy and it took him years of training, control and expertise to pull off such a feat.

However, his hard work has paid off as the recent Guinness World Record has heightened Snyder’s happiness.

Snyder has revealed that he has some detailed skysurfing plans for the future. He wants to work on his mid-body speed and understand the physics behind it. He also wishes to challenge his own record someday.

