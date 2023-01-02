From making vlogs to performing dance mid-road, people intentionally blocking a street for their own cause is not a new scene for Indians. Moreover, daily commuters encounter several instances where individuals bring the traffic to a halt without any reason. These kinds of situations undoubtedly result in so much annoyance for people.

Sometimes blowing loud horns comes to the rescue and the hold-up is cleared. But there are cases when individuals don’t even listen to the horn and end up injuring themselves.

A video going viral on the internet reveals that this type of scene is the same in both India and abroad. Uploaded by a Twitter page named Instant Karma, the clip depicts the consequence of inattentiveness while walking through a busy road.

The footage is reportedly captured at Little Bourke street in Australia’ Melbourne. The passage, which is in front of a number of restaurants, is so limited that it can only handle a single vehicle at a time. However, a person was spotted strolling through the middle of the avenue, occupying most of the space. At that moment, a four-wheeler was coming from behind. The driver was blowing his horn in order to grab the attention of the person. However, it hardly made any impact on him.

Putting his both arms inside his jacket’s pockets, the man continued his leisurely walk. When every effort made by the driver went in vain, two persons appeared to help him. They pushed the man blocking the road and knocked him down to the ground. He immediately stood back up and a heated discussion transpired among them. In the end, the man realised his mistake and the vehicle finally found its way out.

The video gained much traction among internet users. They found it to be the perfect way to give a lesson to the people who perform these sorts of irresponsible acts. However, a few believed the man to be deaf.

A person noted, “It’s the right way.”

A person shared, “I read somewhere that he had his headphones in so couldn’t hear the car horn, but that bit of road was transformed into pedestrian and cyclists only, so the car shouldn’t have been there.”

An individual guessed, “The guy is deaf. He wasn’t trying to block the road.”

The 40-second clipping has earned over 18,000 views since being posted on Twitter. It has also accumulated thousands of likes on the microblogging site so far.

