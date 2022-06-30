Watch: Malala Yousafzai’s close friend shares video of 'two types of friends', internet loves it 

In November 2021, the human rights activist graduated in philosophy, politics and economics. She had also shared a few images of her graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle. During the same month, Yousafzai married Asser Malik, an official in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

A video of Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai and her best friend Vee Kativhu in graduation robes has been winning hearts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kativhu - who is a girls’ education advocate, author and empowerment coach - talks about the strong bond between the two. She also shares how the two opposite personalities are best friends. “POV: There are two types of best friends and graduates in this world. Vee: giggly and chaotic. Malala: focussed and steady,” reads the text in the video.

In the now-viral clip, Kativhu can be seen giggling while posing in front of the camera, while Yousafzai has a calm expression on her face as she stands beside Kativhu.

Watch the video here:

Yousafzai and Kativhu graduated from Oxford University in the United Kingdom last year. Later in an accompanying post, Kativhu put out a note stating that she hasn’t seen her best friend in two months and missed her very much.

She also mentions that as they (Yousafzai and Kativhu) are both traveling the world and busy with their professional lives, she can only re-watch the memories of the past. The empowerment coach further adds that these days FaceTime and texts are doing the job when we miss someone dearly.

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 4.3 million views so far. Many congratulated the two, while others called them ‘Women Power’.

In November 2021, the Human rights activist graduated in philosophy, politics and economics. She had also shared a few images of her graduation ceremony on her Instagram handle. During the same month, Yousafzai married Asser Malik, an official in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The wedding was a low-key ceremony that took place in Birmingham on 9 November, 2021.

In 2014, when Yousafzai was only 17-year-old, she won the Nobel Peace Prize along with India's Kailash Satyarthi. She was shot by the Taliban for standing up and campaigning for girls' education in Pakistan.

