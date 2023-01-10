WATCH: Long ques, fights ensue as food shortage worsens across Pakistan
The insurgency-affected provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the worst affected along with Sindh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)
Islamabad: As the worsening economic situation in Pakistan continues to spiral out of control, the common people are suffering due to severe shortages of wheat and other basic food items.
Pakistan ने सारा पैसा आतंकियों का पेट पालने में लगा दिया…और अंत ये हुआ कि Pakistan के घरों में बच्चों का पेट पालने के लिए आटा भी नहीं बचा…#PakistanEconomy #Pakistan #PakistanCrisis #Pakistanhascollapsed pic.twitter.com/DJD7gkgazP
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 10, 2023
The insurgency-affected provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are the worst affected along with Sindh and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Even Punjab - the traditional heartland of Pakistan that totally dominates the military and bureaucracy - is also suffering.
“आटा ख़त्म…Gate बंद…”
#PakistanEconomy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/jgitifBIZR
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 10, 2023
Amid the worsening economic situation in Pakistan, the administration of Balochistan has sent an urgent missive to the central government informing them about the complete lack of wheat in the province.
“आटा नहीं दे सकते तो हमारे ऊपर गाड़ी चढ़ा दो हमें ख़त्म करदो…” आटा नहीं मिलने पर Pakistan के लोग सड़कों पर लेटकर मरने की धमकी दे रहे है…#PakistanEconomy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/zzWTJAHLCG
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 9, 2023
Addressing the media, Balochistan food minister Zamarak Khan said that the provincial government has run out of wheat stock.
विदेशों से भीख माँग माँग कर Pakistan ने सारा पैसा आतंक फैलाने में लगा दिया…और #Pakistan की जनता अब खाने की रोटी के लिए Truck के पीछे भाग रही है… pic.twitter.com/8K6t3gwgGH
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 8, 2023
Sending an SOS to the governments of Punjab and Sindh, he urged the other provinces to help Balochistan.
#Pakistan में आटे की बोरियों के लिए लड़ रहे हैं लोग…देखिए कैसे Pakistan Occupied #Balochistan में आटे की बोरियों की सुरक्षा के लिए तैनात है AK-47… pic.twitter.com/pRdOfR0JEq
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 8, 2023
“We are facing a very serious crisis and need 600,000 bags of wheat on an emergency basis,” he said.
Pakistan में आटे के लिए सड़कों पर बैठकर रो रहे हैं लोग…#PakistanEconomy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/U2Im8fYkL4
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 10, 2023
Blaming the federal, Sindh and Punjab governments for the wheat crisis in Balochistan, the minister said that Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi has not fulfilled his promise to provide 600,000 bags of wheat.
Pakistan में ये लड़ाई…ये झगड़ा…ये दंगे जैसे हालात आटे की बोरी के लिए हो रहे हैं…#PakistanEconomy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/EzoI2LoSc9
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 9, 2023
“Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh have refused to provide wheat to Balochistan,” he rued.
Riot like situation in several parts of Pakistan due to extreme shortage of Food…#Pakistan को अपना Nuclear बेचकर आटे की बोरियाँ ख़रीदनी चाहिए… pic.twitter.com/MXjwFnjcSF
— Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 8, 2023
“The federal government has given 400,000 flour bags to utility stores but no share was given to Balochistan,” he added.
