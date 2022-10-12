Tehran: Amid ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, locals put their “lives in danger” in Rasht city as they rescued the protesting women from the security forces.

In a video going viral on social media, few people can be seen protecting demonstrators against the security forces and police.

Iranian talk show host Sima Sabet shared the video and wrote, “This is a video from #Rasht #Iran. People protecting demonstrators agains plain cloths security forces and police. Unity is unbelievable… people put their lives in danger to save others.”

People protecting demonstrators agains plain cloths security forces and police. Unity is unbelievable… people put their lives in danger to save others

Protests in Iran

The nationwide protests in Iran started after Mahsa Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on 16 September, days after the notorious morality police detained the Kurdish Iranian for allegedly breaching rules requiring women to wear hijab and modest clothes.

Thereafter, anger flared at her funeral and spread to become the biggest wave of protests to rock Iran in almost three years. A crackdown has seen scores of demonstrators killed and hundreds arrested.

Iran supreme leader says ‘enemies’ involved in protests

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday said “enemies” were involved in street violence that erupted last month over the death of Mahsa Amini.

Khamenei has already accused the United States, Israel and their “agents” of fomenting the unrest sparked by Amini’s death after her arrest for allegedly failing to adhere to the Islamic republic’s strict dress code for women.

“Today, everyone confirms the involvement of the enemies in these street riots,” Khamenei said Wednesday in a televised meeting with the Expediency Council, an advisory body.

“The actions of the enemy, such as propaganda, trying to influence minds, creating excitement, encouraging and even teaching the manufacture of incendiary materials, are now completely clear,” he said, without identifying the enemy.

Since 16 September, dozens of people — mainly protesters but also members of the security forces — have been killed while hundreds of others have been arrested in several cities across the country.

