Watch: Little girl in Iran bleeds after being hit in the face for not wearing hijab properly
In a video post shared by a Twitter user, the girl can be seen bleeding from her nose and blood splattered all over her clothes, as she sits on the roadside weeping relentlessly
New Delhi: A young Iranian girl was hit in the face for not wearing hijab on Tuesday, according to a post shared on Twitter.
In a video post shared by Twitter user Monika Verma, the girl can be seen bleeding from her nose and blood splattered all over her clothes, as she sits on the roadside weeping relentlessly.
“Little girl bleeding after getting hit in Iran. Her fault? She didn’t wear Hijab. “Hijab is a choice” is the biggest scam of our times,” wrote Verma in the post.
Warning: Scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised
Little girl bleeding after getting hit in Iran.
Her fault? She didn’t wear Hijab.
“Hijab is a choice” is the biggest scam of our timespic.twitter.com/YYsCjrxOtU
— Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 22, 2023
The video also shows two women helping and consoling the girl.
The wearing of a hijab in public is currently mandatory for women in Iran under strict Islamic law that is enforced by the country’s so-called morality police.
The country has witnessed five months of nationwide demonstrations triggered by the September death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. Amini had been arrested for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Young Iranian women have been at the forefront of the demonstrations demanding fundamental economic, social and political reforms in the country. A growing number of them, including celebrities, have appeared in public without head coverings or have set them on fire in public.
The authorities have cracked down hard on the protest movement, which has morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Security forces have killed more than 520 people and detained over 19,000 since the demonstrations began, activists say. Following biased trials, the judiciary has handed down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Iran frees some well-known prisoners to appease protest movement
Iran, rocked by months of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, has released several dozen well-known prisoners in an apparent attempt to appease critics of the government.
Hackers disrupt president Raisi's live speech on 44th anniversary of Iranian revolution
His live televised speech was interrupted on the internet for about a minute, with a logo appearing on the screen of a group of anti-Iranian government hackers that goes by the name of “Edalate Ali (Justice of Ali)
Law doesn't take its course in Iran: Prosecutors covered up rapes of two women by officials of the notorious IRGC
The document, which was first leaked to Iran International, suggests that the two women, aged 18 and 23, were allegedly raped in a van in Tehran last year in September