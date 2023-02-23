New Delhi: A young Iranian girl was hit in the face for not wearing hijab on Tuesday, according to a post shared on Twitter.

In a video post shared by Twitter user Monika Verma, the girl can be seen bleeding from her nose and blood splattered all over her clothes, as she sits on the roadside weeping relentlessly.

“Little girl bleeding after getting hit in Iran. Her fault? She didn’t wear Hijab. “Hijab is a choice” is the biggest scam of our times,” wrote Verma in the post.

Warning: Scenes of violence; viewer discretion advised

Little girl bleeding after getting hit in Iran. Her fault? She didn’t wear Hijab. “Hijab is a choice” is the biggest scam of our timespic.twitter.com/YYsCjrxOtU — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) February 22, 2023

The video also shows two women helping and consoling the girl.

The wearing of a hijab in public is currently mandatory for women in Iran under strict Islamic law that is enforced by the country’s so-called morality police.

The country has witnessed five months of nationwide demonstrations triggered by the September death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police. Amini had been arrested for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.

Young Iranian women have been at the forefront of the demonstrations demanding fundamental economic, social and political reforms in the country. A growing number of them, including celebrities, have appeared in public without head coverings or have set them on fire in public.

The authorities have cracked down hard on the protest movement, which has morphed into one of the most serious challenges to the theocracy installed by the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Security forces have killed more than 520 people and detained over 19,000 since the demonstrations began, activists say. Following biased trials, the judiciary has handed down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.