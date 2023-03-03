WATCH: 'Lessons from Ukraine War... we must be self-reliant in weapons production,' says CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Friday said that one of the lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is that “we must be self-reliant in weapons production, and not wait for supplies from other nations.”

#WATCH | The biggest lesson from this conflict is that we need to be self-reliant, says Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on learnings from the Ukraine war. pic.twitter.com/ag9v5Q9MD4 — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

In conversation with Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost, at the Raisina Dialogue 2023 being held in the national capital, General Anil Chauhan said, “Every conflict has perspectives–political, economic and diplomatic. Some of the lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war is that we must be self-reliant in weapons production, and not wait for supplies from other nations.”

#RaisinaDialogue2023 | The Old, The New, and The Unconventional: Assessing Contemporary Conflicts We are live tweeting the session with @CDF_Aust, Gen. Anil Chauhan, Gen. Jim Mattis & @palkisu Stay tuned for updates!@orfonline#Raisina2023 pic.twitter.com/Ap9gJ7Ykle — Raisina Dialogue (@raisinadialogue) March 3, 2023

Speaking at a session, titled “The Old, The New, and The Unconventional: Assessing Contemporary Conflicts”, he noted that the global peace is in “flux”.

“We live in an uncertain world. Global peace is in flux. Every nation is preparing for some contingency. The question is what kind of war should nations prepare for,” he added.

General Anil Chauhan was joined by General Angus J Campbell, Chief of the Defence Force, Australia and General Jim Mattis, former Secretary of Defense, US.

“The Russia-Ukraine war violates the sovereignty of a nation. It is a clash of wills. Ukraine has shown extraordinary success and the will to resist and see their nation free of domination,” said General Angus Campbell.

He said that this is not a “proxy war between NATO and Russia, but Ukraine’s war.”

“Other nations are trying to help Ukraine defend their sovereignty. This is an unprovoked attack on a sovereign nation,” he stated.

“More nations will be spending on defence which is not a good thing. There is anxiety in the international system and this is driving the rising defence spending. If more wealth is spent on defence, its statecraft is weakened,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gen Jim Mattis said, “It was said that Russia would win swiftly, but Western aid is giving Ukrainians hope to fight back and reclaim their nation. Nations with allies thrive.”

He further claimed that the US is prepared to confront China. “If Russia succeeds, what is stopping China from moving against India, Taiwan or Vietnam. We want to dissuade China from their designs,” he said.

Social media and battle of narratives is also important, said General Angus Campbell, adding that Russia will use all means at its disposal to fight this war. “It is becoming adept at the use of disinformation,” he added.

Gen Jim Mattis added, “The role of media is important. It is important to educate young people to use trustworthy sources to combat disinformation. This will make it tougher for propaganda media to spread the false message.”

