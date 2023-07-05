WATCH: Late to airport, Israeli man, two sons try to board aircraft on tarmac after jumping off boarding bridge

On Tuesday, an Israeli man and his two sons were taken into custody in Turkey for a strange incident that occurred at Istanbul’s international airport.

The three individuals were trying to board a plane to return to Israel, but arrived at the gate too late, as the doors had already been closed.

In a rather unconventional move, they managed to break into the boarding bridge that connected to the plane, even though the aircraft had already moved away. Their intention was to prevent the flight from taking off. A video footage captured one of the Israelis jumping out of the bridge onto the runway and approaching the plane, seemingly as part of their effort to stop the flight.

Security officers promptly apprehended them and escorted them to a nearby police station. The Foreign Ministry of Israel acknowledged the incident and stated that the consulate in Istanbul was managing the situation.

