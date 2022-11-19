Watch: Large flock of sheep continues to move in circle for days in China; reason still a mystery

Animals are known for often exhibiting strange behaviour. Whether that be domestic animals or wild ones, several such shocking videos on the internet have often left people in a perplexed state. One such clip has now surfaced from a part of China where a large group of sheep has been witnessed moving in a circle for continuous 12 days without stopping. The viral video shared by a Chinese government-affiliated media outlet shows the mysterious video of the sheep. It further adds that the incident is from Northern China’s Inner Mongolia region.

Noting that the animals are in a healthy state, it further added that the reason behind the act continues to remain a mystery.

Watch:

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China’s Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People’s Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022



As the video opens up, it shows sheep in large numbers chasing each other around in a circle. While a few continued to move in a circular motion, many others also joined in. On the other hand, a few sheep can also be seen standing still in the middle of the circle. As per reports, the viral clip was recorded on 4 November and since then the animals have been doing the same.

In the meantime, the video has left many stunned, as people try to make sense of the bizarre behavior. Some also believe that the behavior can be due to ‘Listeriosis’, a bacterial ailment also called the “circling disease.”

This disease causes one side of the brain to become inflamed, causing some animals to behave in a certain way. As soon as the video was shared, many people took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

One said, “Maybe they are in migration mode but they couldn’t because they are in a cage?”, while another person wrote, “The white rhino at the Nairobi national park has also been walking in circles but anticlockwise. A police station in Maragua has witnessed thousands of bats flying above the station for 2 days in a row day and night.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.