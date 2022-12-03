Ever since the video of a Pakistani woman dancing to the classic Bollywood song ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare’ at a wedding went viral, the track has been trending on social media. Many have been trying to create their own versions, while some tried copying the woman’s steps in Instagram reels.

Social media users and influencers from every corner of the country recreated the clip and further shared their videos on the internet. With that said, now the trend has also reached overseas, with none other than the popular brother-sister duo of Kili Paul and Neema Paul giving it their own twist.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the famous Tanzanian influencers shared a video of themselves grooving to the song while they try to perfectly match their steps with the original video. As usual, Kili and Neema, dressed in their traditional outfits, impressed the viewers with their smooth moves.

A caption was also added to the post which reads, “Tried To Dance like That One Viral Girl.” As soon as it was shared, the video went viral immediately and is trending since then. Many also took to the comment section and shared reactions.

A user wrote, “Killing”, while another person commented, “Superb performance.” “Just go with the trend”, a third user wrote.

So far, the post has grabbed lakhs of views and further amassed over 1,70,000 likes. Notably, Kili and Neema Paul became viral after uploading a series of covers of Bollywood songs. This is not the first time when the two have given their own version of an Instagram trend.

Speaking about the Pakistan viral reel, the video popped up last month after a Pakistani girl named Ayesha gained popularity with her dance video from a wedding.

