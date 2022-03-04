Watch: Kid's hilarious parking video goes viral, social media users impressed by his swag

The clip shows that the kid has clearly developed street smart at an early age

Many of us complain about how difficult it can be to find a parking spot while we are out shopping or going to the office. However, there is someone who can do it far better than the rest of us. A video doing the rounds on the internet features a kid who can teach you not only how to park your vehicle, but also how to walk away with swagger.

In the video, a kid about five to six years old can be seen parking his bicycle in a parking lot. The boy seems completely unbothered that he parked his bicycle right where a man was already trying to park his car. The funniest part of this 11-second video happens near the end, when the kid gets off his bike and marches away with attitude.

Little boy found the best spot to park his bike.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/ow12Lg7fD0 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 2, 2022

The clip was shared by user Buitengebieden on Thursday, 3 March. The video has been loved by social media users so much that it has received more than 298,000 views and over 13,000 likes till date. Internet users appear to be enamoured by the swag displayed by this kid in the short clip.

“I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging," one Twitter user said in reference to the boy's cool attitude in the video.

I love how he gleefully walks off with arms swinging — (( catz stands with Ukraine 🇺🇦🌻)) (@BeeCinny2) March 2, 2022

Another one expressed his curiosity to find out what happened after the man got out of the car and hoped he didn't behave nastily with the boy.

I wish they would have shown what happened when the man got out of the car. He apparently wanted that spot. Hope he didn’t get nasty. — sphynxmom (@sphynxmom3) March 2, 2022

Many users came out in support of the kid's move and commented that since cars often park on the footpath, there was nothing wrong with the boy parking his bicycle where the car was supposed to be.

Don’t see anything wrong here, I mean, cars insist on parking on footpaths. — Dundonalprincepaddy💙🍀#BDS🇵🇸🇻🇪🇾🇪 (@AlanCol83626003) March 3, 2022

Some individuals even shared hilarious memes for the situation.

The clip shows that the kid has clearly developed street smart at an early age. Watching this video will undoubtedly brighten your day.

