WATCH: Khalistanis paint anti-India graffiti on govt office, will 'target' Delhi Airport during G20 FM meet

New Delhi: Banned pro-Khalistan group, Sikhs for Justice, or SFJ, has threatened to “storm and target” New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport with Khalistan flags during the upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers Summit in India’s capital.

The announcement was made by SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video message on Monday.

The clip that has now gone viral on social media shows ‘Punjab is Not India’ and ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans written by the banned pro-Khalistan group at Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office Complex of Bagha Purana and Rode village of Moga district in northern Indian state of Punjab.

Rode is the native village of slain Khalistan separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Graffiti aimed to communicate to G20 foreign ministers

Pannun in the video further said the graffiti is aimed to communicate to the foreign ministers of G20 countries that “Punjab is not a part of India”.

“This message is for the G20 foreign ministers. Punjab is not India. SFJ will storm and target the New Delhi Airport with Khalistan flags,” he said.

“Punjab Is Not India” & “#Khalistan Zindabad”slogans written at SDM Office Complex of Bhaghapurana in #Moga.Banned pro-Khalistan group SFJ founder Pannun announced his men will go to IGI airport with Khalistan flags during upcoming G20 Foreign Ministers Summit in national capital pic.twitter.com/438R0V6FvX — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) February 27, 2023

“Now is the time that you (G20 foreign ministers) support the Khalistan referendum. You support the Sikh’s rights to self-determination and you do not recognise India’s territorial integrity because India is not a country but a union of states with a condition. If people do not want to stay with that union they have the right to vote,” said Pannun.

The incident comes barely within a week after a police station at Ajnala near Amritsar was attacked on 23 February. The "action" was led by Amritpal Singh, who is a Khalistan sympathiser.

Dubai-returned Singh was recently anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De', the organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident last year.

Claimed to be a follower of Bhinderwale, Singh made some controversial speeches during the past few weeks.

G20 summit in New Delhi

G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting (FMM) is scheduled to be held in physical format on 1 and 2 March, 2023 in New Delhi under India’s presidency.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the G20 foreign ministers and will talk about India’s growing influence globally.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and foreign ministers of the member nations as well as the special invitees along with other international bodies will be present at the meet in the national capital.

As part of the group's activities, India is expected to hold more than 200 meetings in 55 different locations across the country to showcase its cultural heritage, culminating in the annual G20 summit scheduled for 9-10 September in New Delhi.

What is G20?

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Collectively, the G20 accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population, making it the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

Who are G20 members?

The members of G20 are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.