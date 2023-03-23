WATCH: Khalistanis insult Bhagat Singh, call him a 'traitor'

A Khalistan leader called freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “traitor.”

According to BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga, the leader was Dal Khalsa’s Gurcharan Singh. Bagga also shared the video in which Singh can be heard insulting the freedom fighter.

As per Dal Khalsa terrorist Gurcharan Singh:

Bhagat Singh was a traitor and bootlicker of Brahmins pic.twitter.com/gmSfTM58Vr — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 23, 2023

Notably, the video surfaced on the day India remembered Bhagat Singh. The revolutionary, along with freedom fighters Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, was executed on 23 March 1931 in the Lahore conspiracy case.

Meanwhile, the video was condemned by several people including ISKCON spokesperson Radharamn Das.

This is shocking!!! Khalistani leader Gurcharan Singh say’s, “Freedom fighter Bhagat Singh was a traitor and bootlicker of Brahmins”. pic.twitter.com/gwbQu1FLDZ — Radharamn Das राधारमण दास (@RadharamnDas) March 23, 2023

There has been a rise in Khalistani activities in recent days. Last week, Khalistan supporters vandalised the Indian High Commission in London.

With inputs from agencies

