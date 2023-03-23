Watch: Khalistanis harassing pro-Indian Sikhs in London

New Delhi: A video of Khalistanis harassing pro-Indian Sikhs in London has emerged on social media. Rangrez restaurant in Hammersmith owned by a Sikh has been attacked by Khalistanis. According to reports, British Sikhs who oppose extremist Khalistan ideology are being singled out and targeted.

Rangrez restaurant in Hammersmith owned by a Sikh attacked. British Sikhs who oppose extremist Khalistan ideology are singled out & targeted. We urge @metpoliceuk to ensure protection for all such persons & property & take strict action against perpetrators. @HCI_London https://t.co/Ys4FpCddLN — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, after the removal of India’s national flag on Sunday afternoon by pro-Khalistani protestors, the Indian High Commission in London retaliated with a larger tricolour. A representative of the Indian High Commission was seen in a widely circulated social media video grabbing the tricolour from a radical Sikh activist and tossing the Khalistani flag.

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was earlier pulled down by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday, triggering outrage in India.

UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London

British Foreign Minister James Cleverly announced on Wednesday that the nation will examine security at the Indian High Commission in London.

Earlier this week, India summoned the most senior British diplomat in New Delhi to protest at the actions taken by “separatist and extremist elements” against the country’s mission in London.

The BBC and Indian media reported that protesters with “Khalistan” banners detached the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the diplomatic mission’s building earlier, to protest against the recent police action in India’s Punjab state. Khalistan refers to an independent Sikh state sought by some groups but which does not exist.

According to the BBC, crowds had gathered outside the high commission’s building on Sunday and windows were broken, after which India demanded an explanation for the “complete absence of the British security” around the premises.

On Wednesday, the Indian daily The Hindu reported that at least a hundred police officers were standing guard on both sides of the road outside the High Commission in London on Wednesday.

Cleverly said that a police investigation was ongoing after the acts of violence and that the country will make the necessary changes to ensure the safety of the Indian mission’s staff as it did for demonstrations on Wednesday.

