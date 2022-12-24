At a time when the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 303rd day, the war-struck country will also be heading towards its first Christmas since the Kremlin launched its full-on invasion. Speaking of which, the majority of Ukraine’s citizens will not be in their homes this holiday season as half of them are fighting in the military, and the others are spending their days as refugees in other countries. Amid this situation, as the people still continue to make some preparations for a bittersweet Christmas, a group of schoolchildren is also making their best efforts to help bring a smile to the faces of their peers.

A video of the same has been shared on Instagram as well where an ABC journalist, Britt Clennett recently visited a makeshift shelter and met a group of Ukrainian schoolchildren.

As stated in the video, the kids were engaged in making Christmas ornaments for their trees ahead of the festival and quite excitedly shared their preparations with the journalist.

The journalist while talking to the kids also asked what they want for Christmas to which they wished for power banks, generators, and peace. Notably, unlike other kids, the children sitting in Ukraine are lacking basic amenities due to Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure.

One of the kids while speaking to Clennett shared how she wishes for Ukraine’s victory on this Christmas.

Russia-Ukraine war

While Russia has been escalating its attack on Ukraine, even months after it started an invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed that he is looking forward to a speedy end to the ongoing conflict.

On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also returned to Ukraine following his trip to Washington.

