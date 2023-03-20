WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries golgappas with PM Modi in New Delhi

World

FP Staff March 20, 2023 20:15:09 IST
PM Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida tries golgappes in New Delhi on 20 March 2023.

New Delhi: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida tried famous Indian delicacies including gol gappas during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park here on Monday.

He was accompanied by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who shared a video of Kishida trying gol gappes on Facebook with the caption “My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas.”

A video by news agency ANI showed the Japanese PM also trying lassi and aam panna.

Pictures of the same were also shared on Twitter by PM Modi.

PM gifts sandalwood Buddha statue to Kishida

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue encased in a ‘kadamwood jali box’ to Kishida who is in India on a state visit.

The artwork is associated with the rich heritage of Karnataka, PTI reported.

Officials told the news agency the art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practiced in the southern Indian state for centuries, and this craft involves carving intricate designs into blocks of fragrant sandalwood, creating intricate sculptures, figurines and other decorative items.

Sandalwood tree (Santalum album), a species native to India, has been an important part of Indian culture for centuries, and it is widely regarded as one of the most valuable and prized woods in the world.

PM Modi has made it a point to present gifts reflecting the cultural and artistic riches of different states and regions of India to foreign dignitaries.

The Buddha figure is made of pure sandalwood and has hand carving along with traditional designs and natural scenes, created by expert craftspersons.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: March 20, 2023 21:06:09 IST

