WATCH: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida tries golgappas with PM Modi in New Delhi

New Delhi: Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida tried famous Indian delicacies including gol gappas during a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park here on Monday.

He was accompanied by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who shared a video of Kishida trying gol gappes on Facebook with the caption “My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed Gol-Gappas.”

A video by news agency ANI showed the Japanese PM also trying lassi and aam panna.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida visit Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. The Japanese PM also tried Gol Gappe, Lassi and Aam Panna here. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/sC3khaR31v — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Pictures of the same were also shared on Twitter by PM Modi.

My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas. pic.twitter.com/rXtQQdD7Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2023

PM gifts sandalwood Buddha statue to Kishida

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday gifted a sandalwood Buddha statue encased in a ‘kadamwood jali box’ to Kishida who is in India on a state visit.

The artwork is associated with the rich heritage of Karnataka, PTI reported.

Officials told the news agency the art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft that has been practiced in the southern Indian state for centuries, and this craft involves carving intricate designs into blocks of fragrant sandalwood, creating intricate sculptures, figurines and other decorative items.

Sandalwood tree (Santalum album), a species native to India, has been an important part of Indian culture for centuries, and it is widely regarded as one of the most valuable and prized woods in the world.

PM Modi has made it a point to present gifts reflecting the cultural and artistic riches of different states and regions of India to foreign dignitaries.

The Buddha figure is made of pure sandalwood and has hand carving along with traditional designs and natural scenes, created by expert craftspersons.

