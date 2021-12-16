Watch: Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa delivers first Uber Eats in space

The US food delivery service teamed up with Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa to deliver ready-to-eat canned Japanese dishes to astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS)

The online food delivery platform Uber Eats has made a landmark achievement by expanding its footprint beyond the Earth’s surface and making its first food delivery to space.

Maezawa had gone for a 12-day mission to outer space in a Soyuz spacecraft which also contained packages of canned Japanese food.

Uber Eats has shared a video of Maezawa delivering the food packets to astronauts and the video has caught the attention of viewers on Twitter

Watch the video here - https://twitter.com/UberEats_JP/status/1470695123398934531?s=20

In the 25-second-clip, Maezawa can be seen entering a spacecraft with the brown packets of Uber Eats and wearing a cap of the food company too.

As per an official statement by Uber Eats, the delivery was made at 9.40AM EST on 11 December after travelling a distance of 248 miles which was covered in 8 hours and 34 minutes with Maezawa.

Astronauts were treated to several Japanese dishes such as beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, boiled mackerel in miso, braised pork and chicken with bamboo shoots.

This delivery was made in collaboration with the Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa who began the trip to space from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhastan on Wednesday. The Japanese billionaire has made news for buying all the seats on SpaceX’s first tourist flight to the moon which is scheduled for 2023.

https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/uber-eats-yusaku-maezawa-makes-first-ever-food-delivery-in-space-iss-4557176.html

The CEO of Uber Eats, Dara Khosrowshahi gave Maezawa a thumbs up for delivering their food and said that this was a giant delivery for Uber Eats.

In order to celebrate this momentous moment of delivering food to outer space, Uber Eats has offered the first 24,800 people a discount of 10 dollars on an order that amounts to more than 20 dollars. People with the promo code SPACEFOOD can avail the offer and the promo will be available from 13 to 19 December.

https://www.uber.com/newsroom/uber-eats-in-space/

