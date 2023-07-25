Japan is known globally for its technological advancements. Exemplifying the same, the East Asian country has now come up with another creative discovery to fight summer’s rising temperatures. Presenting an exceptional escape to heat, an X – formerly knows as Twitter – user shared the clip on the microblogging site. The post shows Japan’s rapid spread of ‘work clothes’ in its market. In addition to protecting people from heat, the clothing’s fan also cools them. The mechanism at work is that the fan sucks outside air, evaporates sweat, releasing heat through vaporisation and producing a cooling effect.

Japan is seeing the rapid spread of work clothes that aim to protect against heat. The fans attached to the clothes suck outside air, evaporating sweat, thereby releasing heat through vaporization and cooling the body [read more: https://t.co/ghiuoqcqOs]pic.twitter.com/CgH31dV2fQ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 23, 2023

The post was originally uploaded by Trendingful, a page that updates users with the latest happenings around the world. They captioned the post: “Japan has jackets with fans.”

The shared post garnered over 61 lakh views. It amassed over 37,000 views.

One user wrote: “Side effect: Possible appearance of cutness or overweight. Results may vary.”

“Doesn’t spread enough fear and panic,” said another.

A third user responded: “Wow, that’s cool. Is it rechargeable? Is it detachable? Coz I’m wondering how they’ll wash it.”

The fourth said, “Somehow I’m not surprised – they always live in the future.”.

Shedding light on creative production further, the Public Relations Office of the Government of Japan reported that with successive years causing severe heatwaves in the country, a danger of heatstroke looms for people working in factories and outdoors. This has led to the extensive use of Kuchofuku, a type of work cloth spread in such workplaces. Briefly describing the clothes’ brand, the agency said that they came with fans installed behind the heads. The clothing was developed by Ichigaya Hiroshi, a former Sony engineer and the founder and chairman of Kuchofuku Co. Ltd.

In 2017, the cloth material was recognised for its power-saving and CO2 emission-reducing effects as heat protection. Kuchofuku was also awarded the Minister of the Environment’s Commendation for Global Warming Prevention Activity.

However, this is not the first time that the nation has hit the headlines for its creative production of materials providing ease in everyday life. Earlier, a video featuring a vending machine that offers hot pizza and transportation comprising small boats moving across narrow canals under a bridge also gained traction.