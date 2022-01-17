Watch: ISS experiment shows water spheres bouncing in microgravity; netizens in awe

The Ring Sheared Drop research team at the International Space Station developed a device that uses surface tension to hold liquids in microgravity and hence the spheres managed to float

A video of a unique experiment conducted by International Space Station (ISS) has enthralled internet users. Recently, ISS shared a clip on their official Instagram handle which showed two free-floating clear spheres of water bouncing off each other in space.

The Ring Sheared Drop research team developed a device that uses surface tension to hold liquids in microgravity and hence the spheres managed to float.

As the spheres float, the RSD researcher attempts to add more force into one of the spheres and is amazed at the extraordinary result. The two spheres fuse into each other, creating one large shape. The man then blows air into the water droplets and also adds water into the air bubble. Tiny water droplets are then seen bouncing inside the bubble.

Watch the mind-blowing video here:

ISS captioned the video, “Going with the flow. In space, we get a unique look at fluids and we’re taking advantage of that in our station science experiments!”

It further mentioned that a space station Delta faucet experiment used microgravity in space to evaluate and gain new insights into diseases. It said that researchers investigating certain diseases on Earth must contend with the forces of gravity and the interaction between liquids and containers. As researchers used a device instead of a solid container to hold liquids in microgravity , it enabled scientists to remove forces that differ from interfaces in the body, helping them gain new perspectives into understanding of diseases.

According to a report by Indian Express, NASA mentioned on its website that the device made in the RSD experiment was used to study protein aggregates called amyloid fibrils. Through the experiment, it was confirmed that surface tension concept of RSD worked in containing protein solutions in space.

As the enthralling video went viral on social media, gaining more than 293,316 likes on Instagram, internet users were left in awe and shared their views in the comment section.

A user wrote, “ Man….I love Surface Tension…..” while another wrote, “I could literally play with that for a week straight and not get bored”.

Many people also used this opportunity to take a dig at flat earthers and wrote, “I feel so bad for flat Earthers who instead of getting to enjoy these amazing things have to find reasons to think they were faked”, while someone commented, “Have you noticed how the mass stays up in the spherical shape in space, as opposite to flat”.

