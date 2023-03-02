Watch: Israeli police's daring rescue of PM Netanyahu's wife from salon after tense face off with protestors

Tel Aviv: Israeli police on Wednesday pulled off a daring escape of Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, from a tense standoff in a hair salon surrounded by protesters.

A “national disruption day” was organised by thousands of people across the nation. It was the first violent mass demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reforms.

Wide swaths of Israeli society have harshly criticised Netanyahu’s plan, and foreign allies have urged Netanyahu to take it more slowly.

Numerous arrests were made as police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse crowds of protesters who were obstructing a Tel Aviv highway.

Sara, however, had made the decision to visit an Israeli capital salon for a haircut, which proved to be a mistake, as a group of protesters saw her and surrounded the complex, yelling, “The country is burning and Sara is getting a haircut!”

Hundreds of people were seen screaming and honking outside the structure in social media videos.

VIDEO Hundreds of protesters chanting “shame” at Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, who went to get her hair done at a salon in Tel Aviv.

The PM said the protesters were ‘anarchists’ and accused them of crossing red lines. pic.twitter.com/gWY1wB3xJk — Michael Shuval 🏳️‍🌈 (@MichaelShuval) March 1, 2023

In one video, the national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, ordered the forces to “protect her life” as dozens of paramilitary border police members charged through Tel Aviv’s streets towards the salon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife may have #Sara was strictly abiding by all the coronavirus regulations, including sheltering at home" pic.twitter.com/iGmqdk5Xna — ALI (@AliAaisack) March 2, 2023

A few hours later, police declared that they had successfully “rescued” Mrs. Netanyahu, rushing the exhausted lady to a waiting vehicle while heavily armed security was in place.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara Netanyahu is being evacuated from a hair salon in Tel Aviv as thousands of protesters prevented her from leaving. How on earth she has gone to hair dresser when the country is burning! pic.twitter.com/YsjYiqrMUY — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) March 1, 2023

As the audience chanted “shame,” amateur videos showed her being hurried into the car, which sped off from the scene.

Later, Netanyahu tweeted a picture of himself hugging his wife and announced that she had successfully arrived home.

He wrote: “Sarah my beloved wife, glad you returned home safely and unharmed. The anarchy must stop – it can cost lives”.

שרה רעייתי האהובה, שמח שחזרת הביתה בשלום וללא פגע. האנרכיה חייבת להיפסק – זה יכול לעלות בחיי אדם. pic.twitter.com/79PSIXJWgR — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 1, 2023

