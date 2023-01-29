WATCH: Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon's special message in Hindi as India & Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon released a special message in Hindi on the completion of the festivities marking the 30th year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Israel.

“This is my 2nd year celebrating the ever-growing friendship between our people. India has definitely grown on me and I also make an effort when it comes to Hindi,” Gilon said as he shared his video message on Twitter.

Today, we mark the completion of the festive 30th year to #Israel #India full diplomatic relations.

This is my 2nd year celebrating the ever-growing friendship between our people. India has definitely grown on me and I also make an effort when it comes to Hindi..

🇮🇱🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FFc0LnK4NZ — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) January 29, 2023



Meanwhile, earlier this month, Gilon expressed hope that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits India this year.

During a recent telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, PM Narendra Modi invited the Israeli PM to visit India.

“The two Prime Ministers spoke and in their conversation also, about meeting soon. I hope that Prime Minister Netanyahu will be able to meet. It’s a new government, so a lot of things to do in the first few months. But I hope that he will be able to come here in the early part of this year, the first half,” Israel’s envoy told ANI.

