Considering the ongoing Black History Month, it is the time to remember some important people and events from the history of the African diaspora. Observed in the month of February every year, the contributions and sacrifices of African Americans are honoured by the US government. At the same time, to pay their tributes, a large section of content creators have turned to TikTok to teach their followers about Black History and the legacy of some prominent personalities. While we all know about Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks, these creators are sharing content about other personalities for more people to know about them.

A video shared by Now This News shows a bunch of TikTok users and their tributary videos for people from the Black community.

With hashtags of #MakeBlackHistory, the influencers are sharing these videos vigorously on their social media handles in regard to sharing the important stories about African Americans throughout history.

These young people are using TikTok to teach Black history ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/5zwTdxtvDk — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 10, 2023

As the video plays, it begins with a TikTok user named Taylor Cassidy’s video as she introduces some historical figures including Bessie Coleman, Jane Bolin, Zelda Wynn Valdes, and Harriet Tubman.

She also went on to highlight some achievements of some of those figures.

Another TikTok user named Barbara J Warren in her video spoke about a Black theoretical physicist, Dr Shirley Jackson who received her doctorate degree from MIT and is responsible for the creation of the colour ID.

She also went on to speak about Daniel Hale Williams, an American general surgeon who performed the first documented and successful pericardium surgery.

On one hand, while some creators are following the traditional method of giving lectures about Black personalities, some also tried dressing up like those personalities in their videos.

One such user Ariam who goes by ‘iambrattyb’ on TikTok as a part of her ‘Decades of Black Beauty’ series was seen following some makeup trends from the 30s, 40s, and 50s that were followed by Black stars like Etta James and Aretha Franklin.

Notably, these videos are going viral on social media with many others also joining in the trend.

