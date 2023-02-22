Watch: Indian-origin journalist's heated debate over Kohinoor on UK show

New Delhi: Queen Consort Camilia will not wear the Queen mother’s crown featuring controversial Kohinoor diamond for Britain’s King Charles’s coronation, Buckingham Palace announced.

The announcement has re-ignited a heated debate on whether the Kohinoor should be returned to India- or not.

A video of an Indian-origin journalist Narinder Kaur and GB News journalist Emma Webb discussing if the Kohinoor should be returned to India or not, is making rounds on social media.

In the viral video, the two journalists can be seen indulging in a heated argument. Journalist Emma Webb argued that the Kohinoor’s ownership can be disputed while fellow broadcaster Narinder Kaur hit back saying, “You do not know history.”

The kohinoor diamond was founded in Indian soil. It represents to the British their dark brutal colonial history. They have NO BUSINESS in continuing to benefit from colonisation. The UN recognises the right of a country to reclaim its treasures. https://t.co/uL3FfoqvzC — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) February 16, 2023

“The ruler was also the ruler of Lahore so is Pakistan going get a claim on it?” Emma Webb asked. “They stole it from the Persian empire. The Persian empire invaded the Mughal empire so this is a contested object,” Emma Webb said.

In response Narinder Kaur said, “You do not know history. It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India. I don’t see why an Indian child from India has to travel all the way to the UK to look at it and pay for it.”

The United Kingdom is preparing for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla’s coronation, which is scheduled for 6 May this year. The King will be crowned alongside Camilla, the Queen Consort, at the ceremony.

The Kohinoor diamond will not be used for coronation, according to Buckingham Palace. Instead, Queen Mary’s Crown, which has been removed from the Tower of London and is being resized for the ceremony, will be used to crown the Queen Consort.

The 105-carat Kohinoor is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world. UK claims it was “gifted” to Queen Victoria in 1849 by the 11-year-old Sikh emperor Maharaja Duleep Singh, but the accounts ignore the fact that Duleep Singh’s mother Jind Kaur was an East India Company prisoner, and Governor-General of India James Andrew Broun-Ramsay aka Lord Dalhousie treated the jewel as a spoil of war.

Apart from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan have also claimed ownership of it since Indian independence in 1947.

