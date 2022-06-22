Watch: Indian man holds scorpion pose for nearly 30 minutes, creates world record

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views. Many congratulated Moradiya for achieving this feat while others shared their experiences while performing this asana

The official handle of Guinness World Records (GWR) often shares thrilling and exciting videos of record-breaking feats. This time, they have posted a video of a man achieving the record for holding a yoga pose for nearly 30 long minutes.

Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya - an Indian yoga teacher based in Dubai, remained in this pose (vrschikasana or scorpion pose) for an incredible 29 minutes and four seconds. Surprisingly, the 21-year-old shattered his own previous record of four minutes and 47 seconds.

GWR shared this post to celebrate International Yoga Day which was observed on 21 June around the world. “Longest time to hold the scorpion position 29 min 04 sec by Yash Mansukhbhai Moradiya,” GWR wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Through a blog post, the GWR mentioned that Moradiya achieved this record title as a personal achievement as well as to raise more awareness about yoga. Further in the blog post GWR said that Moradiya attempted this record on 22 February this year, which makes it extra special. When mentioned or read in the widely-used date format, the record appears as 2/22/22, which is a palindrome.

The yoga teacher began his journey in the discipline when he was only eight years. He started practicing yoga regularly from 2010 and even ventured in power yoga. The 21-year-old yoga teacher told GWR that he practiced for two years before attempting the record. Moradiya spent the extra time he got in the COVID-19 lockdown to perfect the vrschikasana and increase the amount of time he could hold it for

Since being shared, the video has collected more than 1.1 lakh views. Many congratulated Moradiya for achieving this feat while others shared their experiences while performing this asana.

