WATCH: Indian Army raises war cry during joint military exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-23 with British Army

AJEYA WARRIOR-23: India-UK joint military exercise ‘AJEYA WARRIOR-23’ came to an end in Salisbury, England on Thursday. Army personnel from both nations displayed their military skills during the exercise which concluded May 11.

This year, exercise ‘AJEYA WARRIOR-23’ featured soldiers from the UK’s 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team, the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Gurkha Rifles and India’s 6th Battalion of the Bihar Regiment.

#WATCH | Indian Army troops raise war cries of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai- Bajrang Bali Ki Jai' during the 7th edition of India-UK joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK pic.twitter.com/D7PwKVIF7V — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

"Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR is testing both our troops to the hilt, including the uncertainty and complexity experienced in contemporary multi-domain operations,” Brigadier Nick Sawyer, Defence Adviser, British High Commission told the media.

According to an official statement, throughout the exercise, both armies showcased their capabilities and emerging military technologies as part of their respective drives towards modernisation. Along with this, the soldiers of both the countries are getting to learn from each other.

“Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR has made both countries understand each other's military capabilities and strategy closely. This is vital to the UK-India strategic partnership,” Brigadier Nick Sawyer said.

“Not only are we training our two battle groups on the special occasion, but we are also training with our Indian brothers. We have a very strong shared history and strategic partnership with India. This Indo-UK joint exercise provided an ideal platform to drill and share best practices of operations in urban and semi-urban environments. The exercise has achieved the desired level of results and set new benchmarks of joint venture and interoperability,” he added.

#WATCH | The 7th edition of joint-military exercise “AJEYA WARRIOR-23” between India and the United Kingdom is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom from 27 April to 11 May 2023. pic.twitter.com/pvuCCxZsjs — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Indian High Commissioner to Britain Vikram Doraiswami said that the aim is to try to increase interoperability between the forces and also to learn from each other.

“There is something the British Army can learn from us and our troops can learn from the quality and experience of the British Army's planning processes,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.