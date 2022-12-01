WATCH: Indian Army displays combat skills during joint exercise 'AUSTRA HIND 22' with Australia soldiers

Bikaner (Rajasthan): The QUAD alliance was formed by India, the USA, Australia and Japan in order to counter the threat posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Apart from cooperation at the economic and diplomatic levels, the QUAD nations also aim to neautralise any potential military threat by the Chinese dragon.

Even as the Indian military undergoes a major upgradation of weapons and equipment, it has been

conducting joint training exercises with counterparts from different nations over the last several years.

“Train Tough, Train Hard.

Train to Fight, Fight to Win.” Troops of #IndianArmy and #AustralianArmy rub their shoulders together in the inhospitable scrublands of #Rajasthan during the Joint Exercise #AustraHind 2022.#IndiaAustraliaFriendship@AustralianArmy pic.twitter.com/k9fw8yu5Fv — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 1, 2022

Notably, most of these joint military exercises have been conducted with nations that also have disputes with China.

The latest QUAD nation to commence joint military exercises with India is Australia.

#AustraHind The inaugural Edition of Joint Military Exercise between #IndianArmy & #AustralianArmy 'AUSTRAHIND-2022' will be conducted at #Rajasthan from 27 Nov-11 Dec 2022 with focus on #PeaceKeeping Operations under the UN mandate.#IndiaAustraliaFriendship pic.twitter.com/ZfTNRvXTGG — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 27, 2022

'AUSTRA HIND 22', a joint military exercise between India and Australia, commenced at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan on November 28. The first exercise of the 'AUSTRA HIND' series, 'AUSTRA HIND 22' will conclude on December 11.

'AUSTRA HIND 22' has an element of history. It is the largest contingent of Australian soldiers to land in India since World War II.

At 'AUSTRA HIND 22', the Indian Army is being represented by the Dogra Regiment while Australia has sent troops from 13th Brigade of the 2nd Division of the Australian army.

The exercise aims to share expertise in multi-domain operations - including peace keeping operations - in semi-desert terrain under the United Nations (UN) mandate.

'AUSTRA HIND 22' is intended to enable the two armies to share best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conducting tactical operations at Company and Platoon level for neutralising hostile threats.

