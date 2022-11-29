WATCH: India, US conduct Yudh Abhyas 2022 close to China border

Yudh Abhyas 2022: India and the United States (US) are conducting the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas, the joint training exercise by the Indian Army and their American counterparts at Auli in Uttarakhand close to the China border.

First held in 2002, Yudh Abhyas – the annual joint exercise by the Indian Army and the US Army – are intended to promote defence co-operation and a better understanding of each other’s military doctrine between the two nations.

“The joint exercise is conducted annually between the armies of the two countries to exchange best practices, tactics, techniques and procedures,” the Indian government said in a statement.

#WATCH | Demonstration of using assault dogs for counter-terrorist operations by the Indian Army during the ongoing wargame Yuddh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/VsUziTXLBc — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2022

Multiple visuals from the spot have been shared by news agency ANI. In these, Indian Army personnel are shown operating Mi-17 helicopters. The Mi-17 helicopter is a helicopter of Russian origin.

It can be seen in the video that soldiers taking part in war games and are practicing the art of rappelling or the method to deboard a hovering helicopter with a rope. The soldiers also used drones trained for the purpose of hunting down enemy drones during the war exercise. These drones were used for the first time of their kind.

Among the many clips that came out, one showed the use of attack dogs during anti-terrorist operations. In the video, an attack dog can be seen removing the weapon from the terrorist. Such anti-terrorist operations are usually carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the 2021 edition of the India-US joint military exercise took place at the Joint Base Elmdorf Richardson in Alaska. In the 18th edition of Yudh Abhyas, US Army personnel from the 2nd Brigade of the 11th Airborne Division and Indian Army personnel from the Assam Regiment are participating.

The training schedule focuses on the employment of an integrated battle group under Chapter VII of the UN Mandate. The schedule will include all operations related to peacekeeping and peace enforcement. The troops from both nations are working together to achieve common objectives.

The joint exercise is also focusing on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations. Troops from both nations are also practicing launching of swift and coordinated relief efforts in the wake of any natural calamity.

