WATCH: In Pakistan, ‘Global Terrorist’ & Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin pledges to destroy India

Rawalpindi: Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin pledged to destroy India at the funeral prayers of Bashir Ahmad Peer, one of India’s most wanted terrorists.

A video of the terrorist’s funeral, who died in Pakistan recently, is being widely shared on social media where Salahuddin can be seen surrounded by Pakistani soldiers.

In the videos, Salahuddin, who led the funeral, can be heard pledging to destroy India while the crowd and soldiers cheered him.

The video shows the US-designated terrorist Salahuddin roaming freely on the streets of Rawalpindi, the location where the funeral was held.

After the videos surfaced on social media, many questioned Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to remove Pakistan from its grey list.

Pakistan and FATF

Months after FATF removed Pakistan from its grey list and following the Hizbul chief’s comments on India, many believe that Pakistan provided false information to the terror watchdog about its 34 actions plan to strengthen the country’s ability to counter-terrorism.

Who is Syed Salahuddin?

The head of the separatist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen operating in Kashmir, Syed Salahuddin is also the head of United Jihad Council, a Pakistan-based group of militants working towards the unification of Kashmir and Pakistan.

Who was Bashir Ahmad Peer?

Bashir Ahmad Peer was designated a terrorist in India on October 2022 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged role in terror activities in the country.

He was reportedly involved in uniting terrorists and had a role in expanding Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and other Pakistan-based terrorist organisations.

Notification by India’s Union Home Ministry says that Peer was also responsible for providing logistics to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists facilitating them to infiltrate into Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

