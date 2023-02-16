WATCH: Imran Khan says ghee in Pakistan costs 'PKR 600 billion per kg'

Islamabad: Soon after the Shehbaz Sharif-led government tabled the Finance Bill (also called ‘mini budget’) in Pakistan’s National Assembly, former prime minister Imran Khan warned the nation of bracing for another wave of inflation. Criticising the “gang of thieves,” he called the IMF bailout deal as “treatment of cancer with disprin”.

However, what caught the attention of trolls was Imran Khan’s gaffe which was widely shared on social media.

While addressing the nation, the former PM said “Price of 1 kilogram of ghee, which was earlier at PKR 380 crore, has now reached PKR 600 billion”. The statement promoted reactions on social media.

‘Mini Budget’

On Wednesday, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023, in both houses of the Parliament. He outlined the tax measures to raise an additional PKR 170 billion in the next four and half months to meet the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure early disbursement of about USD 1.2 billion instalment.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the March 1 deadline for the implementation of all measures, the bulk of tax measures worth PKR 115 billion was implemented from February 14 through SROs.

‘Treatment of cancer with disprin’

In a televised address from his Zaman Park residence, PTI chairman Imran Khan said that the IMF agreement would only provide a temporary relief as it will eventually lead Pakistan to even a major disaster when the burden of loans would continue increasing, Dawn reported.

“Do not destroy the country just to oust Imran Khan from the political arena,” he said while lampooning the economic policies of the “imported government” and its “handlers”.

He has termed the IMF deal as “treatment of cancer with disprin”.

“Only a government holding public mandate can take difficult decisions to end crises. The new government cannot resolve the issues. Economic stability is impossible without political stability,” Khan said.

He further claimed that the default risk was only five per cent during the PTI government. Comparing the economic situation of Pakistan with Sri Lanka, he said Islamabad is plunging into financial crisis and more chaos like Sri Lanka.

Imran Khan said the only way to steer the country out of the quagmire was to hold free and fair general elections in Pakistan and let the government, which has public mandate, take the “tough decisions”.

“Only a government, backed by the people of Pakistan, can introduce structural reforms to remove the cancer and put the country on the path to recovery,” he said.

