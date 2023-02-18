Social media brings forth content that is bound to leave you amazed every single day. Adding to the list, a video showing ice crystals forming on a bubble has left the internet impressed. The clip, which shows the formation of ice crystals on the bubble in real time is from Graceville Minnesota, United States. The stunning minute-long footage was shared on Twitter by Now This News with the caption, “How cold is it in Minnesota? Enough to see ice crystals form on a water bubble in real time.” The video was captured by photographer Carol Bauer, as per the media reports.

Bauer told Storyful, “We had a blizzard on Tuesday night and Wednesday so it was great to see the sunshine on Thursday morning, even if it was minus two degrees Celsius.”

In the clip, it can be seen how the ice crystals take geometric shapes as they form on the bubble and completely cover it. In the distance, the rising sun can be seen shining on the bubble.

Have a look at the video here:

How cold is it in Minnesota? Enough to see ice crystals form on a water bubble in real time. ‘We had a blizzard on Tuesday night and Wednesday so it was great to see the sunshine on Thursday morning, even if it was -2°C,’ said Carol Bauer, who captured the footage, via Storyful. pic.twitter.com/QOgd6Pl8XP — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 18, 2023

The clip left many social media users impressed. A user was surprised at how the bubble didn’t burst.

It doesn’t burst? amazing — FREE HF :)☂️ (@free67847229) February 18, 2023

This is not the only such instance to have captured peoples’ attention in the past few months. A photo of ice flowers on Songhua River in northeast China was posted by Erik Solheim, Norwegian diplomat and former politician, on Twitter last December. The photograph shows ice crystals formed in the shape of flowers over a frozen river. The beauty of the scene is enhanced even more as the sun shines brightly over this stunning pattern.

Have a look at this picture here:

Wonderful! ❤️ Ice flowers on Songhua River in northeast China 🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/9x6z6zlDEi — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) December 30, 2022

Another video was making rounds on the internet recently which showed the formation of crystal clear ice on Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Have a look at this video clip:

The ice on this lake was so thick that people could be seen easily walking on it in the video. The ice seems so clear that one can see right down to the bottom of the lake. The lake was reportedly frozen like this on 1 February this year. The crystal clear water body showed the perfect reflection of the sky and entire landscape in the clip. The thick ice was reportedly stable enough for ice skating, walking, and fishing.

