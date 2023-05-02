WATCH: IAF puts up spectacular show in fly past over ancient Greek monuments

The participating forces of Exercise INIOCHOS-23 — a multi-national air exercise hosted by the Hellenic Air Force — undertook a formation flight over the famous Acropolis of Athens and its surrounding monuments.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is participating in the air exercise in Greece with four Su-30 MKI fighters.

With the azure mediterranean sea in the backdrop, the participating forces of #ExINIOCHOS undertook a formation flight over the famous #Acropolis of Athens & its surrounding mounuments, considered a symbol of glorious human civilisation.#DiplomatsInFlightSuits@HAFspokesperson pic.twitter.com/k1HfbOS7ie — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 2, 2023

The exercise is being conducted at the Andravida Air Base in Greece from April 24 till May 4.

Being conducted in a realistic combat scenario involving multiple types of air and surface assets, its objective is to enhance international cooperation, synergy and interoperability amongst the participating air forces.

It further enables the participating contingents to engage in professional interactions, providing valuable insight into each other’s best practices.

