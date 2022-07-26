Watch: Humpback whale emerges out of water, lands on small boat

No one was injured in the incident, but the 19-foot vessel sustained light damage to its bow and it was able to return to the boat ramp on its own power, according to reports

A dramatic moment was caught on camera after a humpback whale breached the water and landed on the bow of a small boat. The shocking moment took place off the coast of Massachusetts, United States, on Sunday (24 July) at around 10 am in the area of White Horse Beach in Plymouth.

According to a report in NBC News, the breaching whale briefly submerged the small boat in the sea while landing on it. No one was injured in the process but the 19-foot vessel sustained light damage to its bow. It, however, was able to return to the boat ramp on its own power, reports state.

“The boat was in the right place at the wrong time. This could have been much worse for all involved,” Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter told NBC10 Boston.

Explaining more about the incident, Hunter asserted that there were a lot of boats out in the area for recreational fishing at the time. An abundance of bait fish, which also draws whales to feast on them, could have caused the incident, he added.

A video of the same is available on ViralHog, which captures the stunning moment where the whale emerges from the water and lands on the boat. In this process, the front part of the small boat briefly gets submerged before floating right back up.

Watch the video here:

One of the eyewitnesses who were present in the area during that time told NBC News that it happened all of a sudden. It was like 10 feet out of the water and slammed on top of this boat, the eyewitness added.

Another eyewitness, identified as Ryder Parkhurst, said “It was insane”. “I just saw the boat go freaking flying, it was crazy,” Parkhurst recalled. The Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating the matter.

