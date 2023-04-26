WATCH: How Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got CNN's Don Lemon fired

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Republican candidate for the 2024 US Presidential election, believes that his heated interview with Don Lemon led to him being fired from CNN. Conversation with Lemon and co-host Poppy Harlow last week turned fiery after Ramaswamy defended a recent speech in which he accused the Democratic Party of wanting to put Black people “back in chains”.

Ramaswamy on Tuesday joined SiriusXM host Megyn Kelly to discuss the interview on CNN and his reaction to Lemon’s departure. Clips from his last week’s interview were played in which she said Lemon was “really offensive” with the way he ended the conversation.

“So what do you make of the fact that you may have had a role in CNN’s ultimate decision to get rid of him (Lemon)?” Kelly asked the GOP candidate for the 2024 US Presidential election.

“I think I did,” Ramaswamy said.

“And I think that that’s a net positive. Look, I actually want be really clear about this. It all comes down to what the mission of your organisation is. If CNN’s mission is to advance a woke progressive orthodoxy, Don Lemon is a perfectly fine host to have on air, to cut off guests, to tell people they can’t speak based on the color of their skin, because that does represent a worldview that exists in the country,” he added.

Ramaswamy’s interview to CNN

Lemon’s 17-year stint at CNN may have come to an end after a heated argument in ‘CNN This Morning’ last Wednesday’s (20 April) episode. Snippets from the interview show discussion turning fervent after Ramaswamy defended his speech he made at a National Rifle Association event in which he accused the Democratic Party of wanting to put Black people “back in chains.”

“When you are in Black skin and you live in this country then you can disagree with me, but we’re not,” Lemon said at one point during the discussion. “You mentioned there are three different shades of melanin here?”

“I disagree,” Ramaswamy responded.

“Don I think we have to be able to talk about these issues in the open regardless of the color of our skin. Black Americans today, to say that, compare that to 1865 and 1964, absolutely have equal rights in this country.”

Lemon went on to accuse Ramaswamy of being reductive and insulting by suggesting that Black people only fought for gun rights during the Civil War.

Ramaswamy later argued that they should be able to “express our views regardless of the color of our skin.”

“We should have this debate without me, regarding you as a Black man,” Ramaswamy said.

Lemon then said, "It is insulting that you are sitting here, whatever ethnicity you are explaining to me..." before Ramaswamy interjected, “Regarding you here as a fellow citizen.”

“You should do it in an honest way and in a fair way. And what you’re doing is not an honest and fair way. We appreciate you coming on,” said Lemon to end the interview.

“With due respect, Don, I look forward to continuing that conversation,” Ramaswamy concluded.

Stunned, says Don Lemon

On Monday (24 April), 57-year-old Lemon said he had been informed by his agent that he has been terminated by CNN.

“I am stunned. After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly. At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network,” Lemon said.

The news of Lemon being fired from CNN came shortly after another major US media house, Fox News fired its prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson.

