WATCH: How big is SpaceX Starship 'the most powerful launch vehicle ever built' when compared to other rockets?

FP Staff December 12, 2022 19:41:59 IST
In this handout photo courtesy of Polaris Program taken on February 11, 2022 and obtained on February 14, 2022 shows the SpaceX Starship rocket. AFP

Ever wondered how big is SpaceX Starship which is designed to be the most powerful launch vehicle ever built?

Well, some research will tell you that it’s 118 m high and has a mass of 5,000 tonnes.

But do you that it’s also among the highest super heavy-lift launch vehicles that are currently in use?

For example- the Dragon 2 capsule is only 8.1m high while Falcon 1 is 21m high.

However, Starship is not at the top position when it comes to the highest heavy-lift launch vehicle.

As per a video by Fossbytes, Sea Dragon is 150m high.

The Starship launch vehicle comprises the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the Starship second stage.

When it enters the orbit, the second stage becomes a self-contained spacecraft for crew or cargo. Both stages are powered by Raptor engines.

Updated Date: December 12, 2022 23:36:58 IST

