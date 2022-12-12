WATCH: How big is SpaceX Starship 'the most powerful launch vehicle ever built' when compared to other rockets?
The Starship launch vehicle comprises the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the Starship second stage. When it enters the orbit, the second stage becomes a self-contained spacecraft for crew or cargo. Both stages are powered by Raptor engines
Ever wondered how big is SpaceX Starship which is designed to be the most powerful launch vehicle ever built?
Well, some research will tell you that it’s 118 m high and has a mass of 5,000 tonnes.
But do you that it’s also among the highest super heavy-lift launch vehicles that are currently in use?
For example- the Dragon 2 capsule is only 8.1m high while Falcon 1 is 21m high.
However, Starship is not at the top position when it comes to the highest heavy-lift launch vehicle.
Rocket size comparison and how big is SpaceX Starship
As per a video by Fossbytes, Sea Dragon is 150m high.
The Starship launch vehicle comprises the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the Starship second stage.
When it enters the orbit, the second stage becomes a self-contained spacecraft for crew or cargo. Both stages are powered by Raptor engines.
