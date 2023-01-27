Every country is known for hosting a series of events and festivals which invites a large number of tourists from around the world. Besides some amazing tourist spots, the country is also known for its music and festivals. One such popular festival – the International Balloon Festival – is celebrated in Switzerland where hundreds of people gather to fly their hot air balloons. Held in January every year, the festival dates back to 1979, and this year too, thousands gathered to observe the ongoing festival from 20-29 January. Called the capital of Swiss hot air balloons, this year as well, the Swiss hot air balloon festival is being held at Château-d’Oex.

As a part of this, thousands have gathered in the Swiss town while over 60 balloons from different countries are being witnessed soaring high in the sky. Tourists including men, women and even children along with pilots and flying enthusiasts from around the world have gathered for the festival. With that said, the beautiful clear blue sky filled with colourful balloons gives a picturesque view.

A video of the same has also been shared by ‘Now This News’ which shows several colourful hot air balloons soaring in the sky.

Watch:

Up, up, and away! This Swiss town is hosting its annual hot air balloon festival, which dates back to 1979 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YJZkWHT8ck — NowThis (@nowthisnews) January 27, 2023

Speaking about the same, Thomas Spildooren, an hot air balloon pilot said, “It just seems so small when you go up in the air. The nicest thing is also you go with the wind, you go with the flow. The special thing about flying in Château-d’Oex is that we can take up in the morning, fly in one direction and come back in the afternoon due to the anabatic and katabatic winds.”

It is pertinent to note that the festival was postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counted among some popular festivals in Switzerland, the nine-day-long International Balloon Festival attracts a lot of people and should be on your wishlist for the next time you visit Switzerland.

