Watch: Horrifying video of Tiger Shark chomping down underwater camera leaves internet in shock

While shooting an underwater documentary project in the Maldives, filmmaker and conservationist Zimy Da Kid managed to get footage of the incredible details of the inner side of a tiger shark’s mouth

Sharks are counted among the most lethal creatures causing threats to voyagers on seas. Recently, a clip has gone viral on social media where a tiger shark is seen trying to gobble up a camera rolling. A cinematographer made it possible to experience the visuals inside a shark's mouth with his underwater action camera.

While shooting an underwater documentary project in the Maldives, the filmmaker and conservationist Zimy Da Kid managed to get footage of the incredible details of the inner side of a tiger shark’s mouth. Zimy used his Insta360 camera to put bait on the sand for an approaching shark.

Soon, a curious shark came circling around the shiny gadget and finally took a taste of it. The camera went pretty deep into the mouth and captured a detailed clip showing the shark’s razor-sharp teeth, the gills on its inner body walls, and the closed throat. However, the camera didn’t receive much damage as upon realising that the camera was not very suitable for consumption, the shark eventually released it from the jaw.

Watch the video here:

Later, Zimy took to his Instagram handle to post a 27-second video showing the encounter with the tiger shark. He also shared some of the underwater snaps penning down a long caption. Zimy wrote, “It was my first time underwater with tiger sharks and these interactions were out of this world.” Users across the internet were shocked after watching the video and lauded the filmmaker for his courageous and ‘wild’ attempt. The video shared by Zimy has garnered more than 5,000 likes in a matter of time.

As per The Independent, the video was filmed in the waters of Fuvahmulah, south of the Maldives. Zimy tried to change the negative perception of sharks that are portrayed in popular culture. The 29-year-old cinematographer also noted that as an ocean lover he wants to encourage people to protect the planet and its natural habitats with his documentaries.

