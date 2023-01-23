Watch: Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan’s Dargai

Dargai: A video of a dozen men vandalising a Hindu temple in the Pakistani town of Dargai has gone viral on Twitter and shows a group of men coming out of a temple after destroying it from the inside.

Some of these men can also be seen dragging a carpet out of the temple complex. In the courtyard, a man smashed a plant while others recorded the entire act.

According to Hindu Sindh, following this, a Hindu boy was also beaten and four families living in the locality fled the area.

Previous case of vandalising

This is not the first time a Hindu temple has been vandalised in India’s neighbouring country.

Last year, idols at a Hindu temple in Karachi city were destroyed in a case vandalism against places of worship of the minority Hindu community.

The act of vandalism took place at the Shri Mari Maata Mandir in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to the Express Tribune, the incident caused a lot of panic among Hindus living in the area while police were deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by extremists.

