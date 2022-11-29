Watch: Hindu temple vandalised, burgled in Pakistan
In a video going viral on social media, desecrated idols in the temple can be seen, while the thieves ran away after stealing the money
Islamabad: An old Ramapir Hindu Temple in the Naukot region of Pakistan’s Tharparkar was vandalised and money was stolen by miscreants, local media reported.
In a video going viral on social media, desecrated idols in the temple can be seen, while the thieves ran away after stealing the money.
#WATCH : Hindu temple vandalised, burgled in #Pakistan
https://t.co/29lCY1Rx4d pic.twitter.com/OH6DJTi522
— Firstpost (@firstpost) November 29, 2022
However, local police is yet to take action in the matter, according to reports.
Few months back, idols at a Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Karachi city were destroyed in another incident of vandalism against places of worship of the minority community in the country.
The incident took place at the Shri Mari Maata Mandir in Karachi’s Korangi area on June 8.
(With inputs from agencies)
