WATCH: Hindu temple priest's house in Pakistan's Karachi attacked, vandalised by mob

The violent mob broke into the house of the priest on Wednesday night and vandalised it. They even damaged the idol of Shri Mari Mata Mandir that was kept in his house

A house of a Hindu temple's priest in Korangi area of Karachi in Pakistan was attacked by mob on Wednesday night.

The violent mob broke into the house of the priest and vandalised it. They even damaged the idol of Shri Mari Mata Mandir that the priest had kept in his house due to renovation work at the temple.

Pakistan police have not arrested anyone in the incident so far. Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry in the incident has been initiated.

Hindu Temple priest house attacked by some Militants in Korangi 5 Karachi

Militant Mob vandalises the house & broke the Mortis. Shri Mari Maata Mandir was attacked on Wed late night causing fear amongst the Hindu community.

No arrests have been made by Pak Police. #Karachi pic.twitter.com/bxmYD5QxWw — Mirza (@Mirza45994191) June 9, 2022

Also, a Hindu temple located in "J" area within the limits of Korangi police station was destroyed by unidentified miscreants, police said. These are seen as the latest incidents of vandalism against the place of worship of the minority community in Pakistan.

A report by Express Tribune newspaper said that the incident caused panic and fear among the Hindu community residing in Karachi, particularly in the Korangi area where police were deployed to avoid any further untoward incident.

Sanjeev, a Hindu resident of the area, told the newspaper that six to eight individuals on motorcycles came into the area and attacked the temple. "We don't know who has attacked and why," he said, adding that the police were approached to lodge a case.

Temples belonging to the minority Hindu population in Pakistan are often the target of mob violence.

