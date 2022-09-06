She went on to reveal her struggles with the photographers and press as she increasingly became a public figure

Former US first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has revealed the reason behind her wearing pantsuits to CBS News. According to her, she started doing this after photographers shot her suggestive photos during her trip to Brazil. She even stated that some of these photos were used to sell lingerie. “I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in. There were a bunch of them shooting up,” Clinton told Norah O’Donnell during the interview. “All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with I thought my legs together, but the way it’s shot, it’s sort of suggestive,” Clinton added.

Even her daughter Chelsea Clinton, former secretary of State, was not aware about this. She was also present with Clinton in the interview to promote the pair’s forthcoming Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy. She told her that this was the biggest revelation for her, and that she didn’t know that story. She found it very “creepy”.

Former US first lady and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has revealed the reason she started wearing the pantsuits she has become iconic for pic.twitter.com/r4XRwz1q4C — CNN International (@cnni) September 5, 2022

Hillary Clinton went on to reveal her struggles with the photographers and press as she increasingly became a public figure.

“I also began to have the experience of having photographers all the time,” she told Norah O’Donnell. “I would be on a stage, I would be climbing stairs, and they would be below me. I just couldn’t deal with it”, she added.

In the interview, Hillary Clinton also stated that she has no regrets for staying with her husband Bill Clinton, former US President. She said that it was the gutsiest decision of her personal life.

Chelsea Clinton stated in the interview that the motive of the mother-daughter duo’s new series is to provide inspirational stories of women to the viewers. It will feature the stories of world’s “boldest and bravest women”.

“People hopefully can see part of their own life, whether their own struggles, their own opportunities, in the women’s stories that we’re sharing so that they hopefully can be a little bit closer to feeling ‘well, I can be gutsy, too,’” she told Norah O’Donnell.

More of the interview with the mother-daughter duo is set to air on Tuesday on 'CBS Evening News' and Norah O’Donnell’s new streaming show, 'Person to Person'.

