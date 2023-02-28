WATCH: Hapless kids are going without food day after day, while Taliban rule by the dint of gun

Kabul: A report by the United Nations agency for the coordination of humanitarian affairs had in December last year predicted worst humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, stating that as many as 28.3 million Afghan people are expected to require aid in 2023. It seems that whatever the report predicted is proving to be the ‘new normal’ for the locals, including children, who are forced to work on the streets to buy a meal for their family.

In a viral video from Afghanistan, a young boy, accompanied by his sister, can be seen in tears as he says they have been starving for days. He stated that he is the bread earner of his family who have been without food.

The video was shared by Shabnam Nasimi, former Policy Advisor to Minister for Afghan Resettlement and Minister for Refugees. She wrote, “In Afghanistan, over 28 million people face starvation, while little children like this boy are forced to work on the streets to put bread on the table. Where is the humanity. This is soul-shattering. We can’t stay silent.”

In Afghanistan, over 28 million people face starvation, while little children like this boy are forced to work on the streets to put bread on the table. Where is the humanity. This is soul-shattering. We can't stay silent. pic.twitter.com/Pwp8BPRmff — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) February 23, 2023

The UN report

“It is estimated that a record 28.3 million people will need humanitarian and protection assistance in 2023, up from 24.4 million in 2022,” the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs predicted in its report last year.

Martin Griffiths, a UN emergency relief coordinator, highlighted that humanitarian needs are shockingly high in some countries. “Five countries are experiencing what we call a famine condition and we can confidently and unhappily say that people are dying,” Griffiths added.

Children, women ‘at risk’ in Afghanistan

Earlier, UNICEF stated that the lives of over 8,000 children in Afghanistan are at risk due to food insecurity. Children in Afghanistan require more humanitarian aid than in the past and hangers are a daily occurrence, TOLOnews reported citing Ezatullah Akbari, head of Human Rights Watch’s media department.

Meanwhile, it’s been over 500 days since Taliban banned girls from going to school and 72 days since they banned women from university.

526 days since the Taliban BANNED girls from going to school. 72 days since they banned women from university. Millions of girls in Afghanistan are locked away in their homes. Can you take a moment to contemplate what it must feel like to be deprived of one's right to learn. pic.twitter.com/0hVjOE2skf — Shabnam Nasimi (@NasimiShabnam) February 28, 2023

The restrictions on female education are posing a negative impact on the universities in Afghanistan as the enrollment in educational centres declined by 70 per cent, said the union of universities and education centres.

Mohammad Karim Nasiri, the media director of the union, stated that the tally of participants had witnessed a dip of 70 per cent. Universities and other educational institutions’ owners have expressed fear that they may have to close them if the current state of affairs persists, read a report of TOLOnews.

(With inputs from ANI)

