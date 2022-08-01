Watch: Group of dogs pass through cemented wall via small hole, internet asks if they're going to Narnia

The video has been winning hearts and leaving the internet curious to know how the dogs made their way possible and what could be behind the wall. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden, who is from the Netherlands

Videos that feature animals often capture the curiosity of people on social media. One such video of dogs passing through a cemented wall via a small opening has created a buzz online.

The video captures four small dogs easily making their way through a cemented wall. What surprised social media users is that - all four can be seen standing patiently for their turn as they push themselves through a small opening on the wall.

The three little ones (dogs) make their way through easily, but the last canine who is a bit bigger in size can be seen thinking twice to get in. However, it surprisingly makes it without much struggle. The video ends with the dogs successfully passing through it, but what lies behind the wall is unknown.

The video has been winning hearts and leaving the internet curious to know how the dogs made their way possible and what could be behind the wall. The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden, who is from the Netherlands, as per the profile.

Sharing the now-viral clip, Buitengebieden wrote, “They found the portal to Narnia.”

Watch the video here:

They found the portal to Narnia.. pic.twitter.com/3yFatchPI6 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 31, 2022

Since posted on 31 July, the video has collected more than 3 million views and it's increasing. Many users were quick to comment, calling it ‘adorable’ and ‘sweet’. One user said, “They have found the entrance to the secret garden” while another commented, “Hope they have a good journey there.”

Few users even loved the way the big dog waited for his turn. Some curious people even wanted to know what was on the other side. What do you think about this video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.