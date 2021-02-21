Watch: Greta Thunberg's 'Fridays for Future' releases video mocking massive expenditure on Mars exploration
The video, titled '1%', takes a jibe at the governments around the world spending billions on space exploration when the same money could be used on Earth to tackle the climate crisis
Civil society movement Fridays For Future, in a recent video, released a satirical tourism ad targeting the obsession over NASA’s Perseverance rover landing on Mars.
The video, titled '1%', takes a jibe at the governments around the world spending billions of dollars on space exploration when the same money could be used on Earth to tackle the climate crisis.
The 'advertisement presents footage of the red planet and its unique landscapes as the narrator says, "After more than five million years of human existence on Earth, it is time for a change." In a typical tourism ad fashion, the narrator describes the red planet as, "Mars a 56 million square miles of untouched land, breathtaking landscapes, and incredible views. Mars, an untainted planet, a new world. We can begin again. Mars offers the ultimate freedom."
Fridays For Future Los Angeles said in a press release that the satirical tourism ad was released ahead of the arrival of NASA's Perseverance Rover on Mars to awaken the 99 percent of humans who will have to stay on Earth and tackle the climate crisis, according to a News18 report.
