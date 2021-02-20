Saturday, February 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA releases new images of Mars taken by Perseverance rover's hazcam

Several cameras were turned on during the rover’s descent, which show phenomenal details of its landing till about two metres off the ground


FP TrendingFeb 20, 2021 18:59:10 IST

NASA released several images of the Red Planet as the Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Thursday, 18 February. One of the images shared by the American space agency includes the rover decanting onto the surface of the planet.

The second image from NASA depicts the horizon of the planet, as seen from the Perseverance after it had landed.

Another image released shows a detailed look at some of the rocks on Mars along with the right-front wheel of the rover.

The spacecraft is equipped with a record 23 cameras and two microphones. Several cameras were turned on during the rover’s descent, thereby capturing stunning images that show phenomenal details of the rover’s landing till about two metres off the ground.

Adam Steltzner, the chief engineer of the Mars 2020 mission at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a news conference on Friday that the team was overwhelmed with joy and excitement to have successfully landed another rover on the surface of Mars.

He said that the images from Perseverance would inspire many others around the world the way iconic shots from the cosmos had inspired him in the past.

Perseverance, also dubbed as "Percy", had successfully touched down the red planet on Thursday afternoon, catching the attention of the world.

The rover sent back the first image of its new home on Thursday evening which was a black-and-white shot that established its safe arrival.

Perseverance is the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world that has touched down near an ancient river delta where the rover will search for traces of ancient life and collect some of the most vital rock samples for its possible return to Earth.

A tweet by NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover also shows the location of the rover on the map showcased.

NASA has said that it would be sharing more photos, images, and possibly audio recordings in the next few days.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Martian Moons

Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Jul 29, 2020
Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated
Arthur Conan Doyle's detective will detect sand-grain-sized clues in Martian rocks onboard NASA's Perseverance rover

Perseverance rover

Arthur Conan Doyle's detective will detect sand-grain-sized clues in Martian rocks onboard NASA's Perseverance rover

May 29, 2020
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

Perseverance Rover

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover to honor medical teams fighting COVID-19

Jun 19, 2020
NASA underestimating the time, money needed to bring Mars rocks back to Earth: Report

Mars Missions

NASA underestimating the time, money needed to bring Mars rocks back to Earth: Report

Nov 11, 2020
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Mars Rover

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover secured to Atlas V rocket ahead of 30 July launch

Jul 10, 2020
China moves its Tianwen-1 Mars mission into Long March-5 rocket, slated for 23 July launch

Mars Mission

China moves its Tianwen-1 Mars mission into Long March-5 rocket, slated for 23 July launch

Jul 20, 2020

science

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Paleontology

Dinosaur migration was partly delayed by climate, herbivores took longer to traverse North: Study

Feb 17, 2021
First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Shifting Poles

First Australian evidence of big shift in Earth’s magnetic poles found, might help predict the next

Feb 17, 2021
DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021