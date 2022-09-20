Watch: Grandfather bursts into tears while dancing with granddaughter at her wedding

The relationship between grandparents and grandchildren is very special and unique. Grandparents are usually fond of their grandchildren and like to spend most of their old age playing and nurturing the kids, while the children also love the company of their grandparents, including getting spoiled and receiving surprise treats and gifts from them.

While many grandparents live together with their children and grandchildren in the same home, some have to travel to be together on holidays. One such unique bond between a grandfather and granddaughter has recently come to light.

A video, shared on Instagram, shows a very emotional grandfather dancing with his granddaughter on her wedding day as they hugged each other and danced to the tune of ‘You are my sunshine.’ While the bride Olivia tried to console her grandfather, the guests present at the wedding were also seen getting teary-eyed after seeing the beautiful moment. The video was also shared by the wedding photographer of the newly-married couple which was later re-shared by the Instagram handle, Good News Movement.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Flynn Photography (@jodiflynn.photography)

As the video begins, the bride dressed in her wedding gown can be seen holding the hands of her grandfather as she danced with him to the beautiful song, while the grandfather burst into tears and got emotional seeing his little girl getting married. Not just the guests present at the wedding, the video also left many social media users teary-eyed who took to the comment section to express their views.

While one user wrote, "So glad she asked him to dance with her. You can tell by his face it meant the world to him. When he cried, I started crying. Such a special, sweet moment for both of them", another one commented, "We need more of this kind of love."

Another person also wrote, "That's so heartwarming" while one more commented, "Beautiful! This brought tears to my eyes!"

