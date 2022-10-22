Watch: Golden retriever startled after encountering herd of manatees while swimming

Golden retrievers are funny, adorable, and full of personality and at the same time very curious about everything. People love to spend time with them. There are also several videos and photos that grab the internet’s attention and further go viral in no time. From playing around with their humans to going for adventurous activities, golden retrievers are experts in everything and love staying energised. In one such video, a curious golden retriever was recently enjoying a swim in the waters, however, to his shock was startled by a group of manatees that were asleep under the water’s surface.

Notably, the incident is from Alabama where the pooch fearlessly stepped into the waters of Orange Beach. While he gently paddled his way across the beach, a group of 8-10 manatees who were swimming underwater were alerted by the movement which further led to huge splashes. Not just the poor dog but the manatees were also shocked by the sudden happening following which it swam back to the shore.

The dog has been identified as Flip who came with his owner to the beach to enjoy swimming. The worried owner of the dog, Sage Taylor can also be heard in the video as she yells and tries to call Flip back to her. A video of the entire episode has been shared by a page named Now This News on its Twitter and Instagram handles and has already gone viral.

Watch the video:

A golden retriever named Flip got the scare of its life when it awoke a herd of sleeping manatees in the waters off Orange Beach, AL. Flip’s human Sage Taylor said there were approx 8-10 manatees in the group. Taylor says Flip was ‘shaken up’ but ultimately unharmed. pic.twitter.com/INFsmETqqk — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 21, 2022

Since being shared, the video has grabbed people’s attention, and many took to the comment section to share their views. One wrote, “I don’t care if they were sharks. I’d be diving into the rescue without batting an eye”, while another person commented, “Keep domestic animals away from wildlife. How difficult it is.”

On the other hand, the owner while speaking to Fox 10 News also confirmed that the dog was shocked by the incident but managed to come out unharmed. “She wanted to get a little more action, so she went in the water and scared all of them,” she added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.